Healthy Cooking: Transform fistfuls of parsley into a yummy summer sauce

Start with two big bunches of parsley that have been relieved of their thicker stems. Toss the herbs in the bowl of a large food processor, along with a little fresh oregano and a lot of olive oil. Season it and give it a whirl. Traditionally chimichurri is hand chopped, which makes a beautiful sauce and also productively channels a lot of frustration. However, my current mood is mellow and I’m making approximately a million gallons of chimichurri in a single afternoon, so I have zero qualms about using the food processor.

You may be surprised to see a Healthy Cooking recipe that calls for a full cup of oil, no matter how heart-healthy it is. We get away with it in this recipe because we’re using most of the oil in the chimichurri marinade. Our steak will soak up all of the bright flavor, but only minimal amounts of fat. And that’s Healthy Cooking shock number two: We’re grilling red meat to accompany our chimichurri.