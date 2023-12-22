“Auld Lang Syne,” sung by many to ring in the new year, goes back to the bard of Scotland, Robert Burns, who wrote it as a poem in 1788. It subsequently was set to the tune of a traditional Scottish folk song.

The title translates best from 18th century Scottish to “old long since.” It’s akin to the English expression, “For old time’s sake.”

But Burns isn’t the reason we sing this song so far away from Scotland. It’s because of Canadian bandleader Guy Lombardo, who traditionally ended his sets with the tune. Long before Dick Clark’s telecast of the giant ball dropping in Times Square, Lombardo was known for his New Year’s Eve concerts, first on radio and then on television. He performed every year from 1929 to 1977 and played “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight. People have been kissing to it ever since.