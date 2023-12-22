“Auld Lang Syne,” sung by many to ring in the new year, goes back to the bard of Scotland, Robert Burns, who wrote it as a poem in 1788. It subsequently was set to the tune of a traditional Scottish folk song.
The title translates best from 18th century Scottish to “old long since.” It’s akin to the English expression, “For old time’s sake.”
But Burns isn’t the reason we sing this song so far away from Scotland. It’s because of Canadian bandleader Guy Lombardo, who traditionally ended his sets with the tune. Long before Dick Clark’s telecast of the giant ball dropping in Times Square, Lombardo was known for his New Year’s Eve concerts, first on radio and then on television. He performed every year from 1929 to 1977 and played “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight. People have been kissing to it ever since.
If you’re looking for a classic New Year’s Eve cocktail, I would suggest toasting with a Bobby Burns. Its origins are fuzzy, but it is just as warming and Scottish as the song. The simple three-part drink stirs together earthy blended Scotch, herbal Benedictine and the warm sweetness of vermouth. A lemon garnish tempers the sweetness with a burst of acid.
The drink has a honey sweetness, perfect for honoring the passage of time and remembering friends.
BOBBY BURNS
1 ounce blended Scotch whisky
1 ounce sweet vermouth
½ ounce Benedictine
lemon peel garnish
Add the Scotch, vermouth and Benedictine to an ice-filled cocktail glass. Stir until the drink is well chilled. Strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Twist the lemon peel over the glass to release the citrus oils and drop it into the glass.
Serves 1
Per serving: 160 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, no fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.
