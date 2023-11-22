Cookbook review: Wise kitchen lessons from a young TikTok sensation

Now 22, he’s a published author living in Brooklyn.

Don’t assume, however, that the appeal for “ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter: Friendly Recipes with A Side of Science” (Harvest, $35) is generational.

“I may come from Gen Z, but this book is for all ages, from curious kids to busy parents, empty nesters and single adults,” he writes. “No experience? No problem. Decades of experience? I bet I can still pique your interest.”

A full-page brown butter explainer (”the simplest way to visualize the Maillard reaction is the difference between a piece of bread and a piece of toast”) precedes recipes for sauteed zucchini topped with almonds and lemon juice-soaked cranberries, as well as a signature chocolate chip cookie. He offers multiple ways to marinate, glaze and broil salmon fillets, and turn the leftovers into rice bowls. He explains why heating pans before sauteing can avert a sticky mess.

Through these appetite-inducing culinary lessons, Scheck has managed to pique this Boomer’s interest.

AUTHOR APPEARANCE

6-7 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. Jeremy Scheck will conduct a live cooking demo and sign copies of “ScheckEats — Cooking Smarter.” Williams-Sonoma Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. Register online at https://cookingsmarterbooktour.squadup.com/.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

