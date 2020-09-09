COOKBOOK REVIEW: Up your tailgate game at home

Nor do you have to be a tailgater to appreciate John Currence’s “Tailgreat: How to Crush It at Tailgating” (Ten Speed Press, $28), whose release falls in the midst of a pandemic that’s bringing beloved rituals such as these to a halt.

This has not, however, stopped me from charging straight to the recipes. Chili and Lime Pasta Salad; Italian Ragu Stuffed Peppers; Mississippi Delta Cucumber and White Onion Salad; and achingly sweet but so-hard-to-stop-eating Buttermilk Chess Bites have all been declared winners by my husband and neighbors who welcome Currence’s “more is more” style of cooking.