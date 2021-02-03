COOKBOOK REVIEW: The sweetest obsession

Cookie-baking is remarkably therapeutic, as many of us have (re)discovered during these long pandemic months. It’s no wonder that Kieffer’s fetching volume has been flying off shelves since it was released last fall.

A self-taught baker, Kieffer honed her craft working as a barista to pay her way through college. The pastry case was bare, and as the shop’s only employee, she was tasked with replenishing it, thus reigniting her pubescent cookie-baking obsession. She continued to bake in coffeehouses and bakeries around Minneapolis while sharing her expertise on her award-winning website, The Vanilla Bean Blog, and in national publications.