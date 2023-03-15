Cookbook Review: A chef’s guide to eating well with what you have

At least she knew she would eat well. Her husband, Noah Galuten, is a chef and writer who has collaborated on several successful cookbooks. Already he was well practiced in cooking wholesome meals with gusto for the two of them in their Los Angeles home. While waiting for normalcy to return, she suggested something they could do together in the meantime: start a YouTube cooking show. Galuten would share his recipes and strategies for cooking simple, healthy meals with minimal runs to the grocery store. Shlesinger would taste and crack jokes.

Out of that ongoing project grew a cookbook that shares its name: “The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to be Pretty Good for You” (Knopf, $35). In the introduction, Galuten shares his personal home cooking philosophy: Strive for balance, avoid too much of any one thing, skip refined sugar and heavily processed food as much as possible, cut down on meat and beef up on fiber. His recipes demonstrate how a well-stocked pantry makes it easier to maintain those goals.