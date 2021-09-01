Cookbook Review: Speedy meals with sex appeal

Explore More cookbook reviews

The Montreal native owes his cooking prowess to his Polish grandmother. After relocating to New York City to study acting, he worked various food service jobs in between auditions. His gig as personal chef to “Chopped” host Ted Allen, formerly the food and wine expert on the first “Queer Eye” series on Bravo, led to the screen test that won him that role on the Netflix reboot. That history is covered in his first cookbook, “Antoni in the Kitchen.”

His second, “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30), keeps the focus on his stylish, speedy recipes, photographed in his chic Manhattan loft.