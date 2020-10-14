COOKBOOK REVIEW: Shortcuts to cooking like a pro

“Quick and Simple” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $35), is full of revelations like that: some 250 low-labor recipes using fresh foods from the farm stand when you can, good-quality convenience items from the supermarket when you can’t, and whatever staples you can rustle up from your freezer and pantry.

That’s how Pepin, who soon turns 85, cooks for himself and his family today. For all his accomplishments, he never wavers from his goal of showing that anyone, regardless of ability or resources, can cook well, and enjoy the process.