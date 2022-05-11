Cookbook review: Short on ingredients, long on flavor

Currently sitting at the top of that stack is “I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To): Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes” (Potter, $29.99) by Ali Slagle, a recipe developer whose weeknight-focused creations regularly garner 5-star ratings on the New York Times Cooking app. The title alone suggests that this author feels my pain. And that tidbit in her bio noting that “you’ll find her in Brooklyn, without a dishwasher, food processor, or stand mixer” suggests she’s got some practical solutions.

Explore Cookbook reviews

The 150 recipes within boast minimal ingredients that center on fresh produce, freezer-friendly proteins, canned beans, quick-cooking grains, and pasta. Many lean heavily on a well-curated selection of flavor-packed condiments to save you some chopping, measuring and rummaging through your spice cabinet.