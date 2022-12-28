Cookbook review: Humble kernels, global flavors

Explore More cookbook reviews

Ever since, they’ve committed to supporting rice-growing efforts around the world designed to conserve water, improve soil, increase food security, and combat climate change.

They share those illuminating stories, with photos from the fields, in chapters that introduce us to dozens of rice varieties in a rainbow of textures and hues — black, brown, red, jasmine, sticky, short-grain. Creative, practical recipes throughout include flavors from across the map: Black Rice with Brussels Sprouts and Fried Eggs, Basmati and Pea Pulao, Portobello Ramen Burgers, Horchata Milkshakes.

“Rice is Life” offers myriad ways to diversify our pantries and menus with this essential grain not only for better eating in 2023, but for a healthier planet and all who inhabit it for years to come.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

