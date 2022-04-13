Cookbook review: Push the boundaries of cookie-baking

“Because of the effort, we like to say pie is for showing someone how much we love them,” they write in the introduction. “Cookies are for making friends.”

As scientists, the couple considers themselves mostly introverts. A plateful of fresh-baked cookies is the tool they most often turn to for broadening their social circle.

Not just any cookie, though. While recipes are categorized by conventional techniques — bar, drop, rolled, slice-and-bake, and so on — the flavors are anything but. The Crispy Chocolate Five-Spice Oatmeal Cookies I whipped up one night is a delectable example. New-School Banana Puddin’ Squares, Peanut Satay Crunchers, Coconut Cream Pie Roll-Outs, Rum Puncharoos, and savory Frito Pie Cheese Coins also have my attention.

None of these look daunting. But should I ever feel the urge to get fancy, they’ve provided an extensive tutorial in cookie-decorating to help me out.

Author appearance: 5-8 p.m. April 20. Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin will celebrate the release of their new cookbook at Cremalosa, 2657 E. College Ave., Decatur. Food samples will be available along with owner Meridith Ford’s artisanal gelato. Signed copies of the book and wine will be available for purchase.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

