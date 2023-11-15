Cookbook review: Irresistible pastry, imperfections and all

Rebecca Grasley began baking with her two children when they were toddlers in the 1970s, in the tiny northeast Pennsylvania town of Nescopeck where making pie wasn’t merely a hobby, “it was a fabric of life.”

In the opening pages of “Pie is Messy: Recipes from the Pie Hole” (Ten Speed, $28), she describes how, while they helped her cut shortening into flour, she would tell her children of her dream of opening a small pie shop with a couch, a coffee pot and a few pies they’d baked together the night before.

After moving with the kids to New Jersey, she took a job in a factory and then became a nurse. Grasley brought pies to every event, and became known in her adopted community as the “Pie Lady.” Years later at a Thanksgiving gathering, while feasting on her pies, her extended family urged her to pursue that long-ago pie shop dream.