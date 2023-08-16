Cookbook review: How to stop wasting food and manage an overstocked kitchen

‘Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking’ by Margaret Li and Irene Li (Norton, $28).

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Food and Recipes
By Susan Puckett – For the AJC
29 minutes ago
X

I hate to waste food. It pains me every time I drop a half-bag of wilted celery into the trash or dump a container of mold-covered spaghetti down the garbage disposal. For years, the National Resources Defense Council has reported that nearly 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. gets trashed, much of which winds up in landfills where it rots and emits greenhouse gasses, wreaking havoc on the environment. Yet many people in this country are malnourished.

A growing number of cookbooks I see address the issue head-on, and I welcome all tips for helping me shrink my personal carbon footprint.

The latest to catch my attention is “Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking” by Margaret Li and Irene Li (Norton, $28). The sisters co-founded with their brother, Andy, an award-winning food truck and restaurant that’s now Mei Mei Dumplings in Boston; their previous book, “Double Awesome Chinese Food,” is among my keepers. Margaret, who now lives in Glasgow, Scotland, and Irene also run Food Waste Feast, an online project to help home cooks avoid waste.

ExploreCookbook reviews

“Perfectly Good Food” is an illustrated softcover that is less about rigid ingredient lists and more about strategies for smart shopping and kitchen set-up. With recipe names like Kitchen Scrap Stock, Eat-Your-Leftovers Pot Pie, Anything-You-Like Galette, Pick-Your-Protein Salad, and Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Vegetable Paella, you get the picture.

The chapters lean heaviest on maximizing produce, with a smaller section on stretching proteins and dairy. Within each are tips using up every last scrap: sauteing leek tops for a pasta topping, frying up leftover rice into fritters, turning half a carrot into an instant pickle, pureeing wilted lettuce into soup, mixing up mushy berries into sangria. Freezing and storage tips abound, as does advice on how to tell if an onion with green sprouts is still safe to eat, and whether a cucumber that’s gone limp is salvageable (Stir-Fried Pork with Cucumber and Zucchini is your answer.)

To the Li sisters, devising a fridge cleanout meal is more than an exercise in virtue. It’s also a fun game of puzzle-solving — “and then we get to eat it! Much tastier than the Sunday crossword.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids2h ago

Credit: AJC

4 Ga. Republicans targeted by Trump, 4 conflicting responses to his indictment
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: How Georgia became Donald Trump’s Waterloo
3h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
14h ago

Credit: NYT

Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE: Chill out with silken tofu, the ultimate no-cook supper
7m ago
Stock Up: 3 things to help you entertain on Labor Day
23h ago
RECIPES: Zucchini, the bumper crop that keeps on giving
Featured

Credit: TNS

Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
17h ago
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top