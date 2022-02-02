Cookbook review: Not your average nachos

For a dinner party, I assembled a batch of Classic Nachos by first running a pan of chips covered in taco-style ground beef and grated cheese under the broiler. Then I invited my friends to load up their portions with Whalen’s versions of guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo, corn salsa and jicama slaw. It was such a hit, I’m now ready to go rogue with chips topped with cumin-roasted cauliflower or shrimp and grits, or a chip-less construction such as Chicken Tikka Masala Naanchos or Lasagn’Chos.

Each is a meal in itself — but you may want to save room for Apple Pie Nachos for dessert.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

