Cookbook review: Hold the cheap tequila shots

In recent years, though, I’ve taken notice of tequila’s more sophisticated side showing up on premier bar menus, along with its mother spirit in the agave family, mezcal. Once a lowbrow quaff best known for the worm in its bottle, mezcal has become “this generation’s single-malt Scotch,” Robert Simonson writes in his compact and entertaining new volume, “Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails: Mixed Drinks for the Golden Age of Agave” (Ten Speed, $18.99). Tequila has benefitted from the mezcal boom as well.

Explore Cookbook reviews

“For much of the 20th century, tequila was known more for shots than mixing,” he notes. “You didn’t savor it; you threw it back.”