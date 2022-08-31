Cookbook review: Hearty meals with less mess

Other chapters cover Skillets, One-Pot Pastas and Noodles, Dutch Ovens, Casseroles, Soup Pots, Instant Pots and Multicookers, One Bowl Cakes, and a short one on No-Pots, Go-Withs and Basics. Farro with Spicy Sausage and Apple Cider is topped with arugula before it leaves the skillet, saving you from tossing a salad. Sheet Pan Thanksgiving includes a mayonnaise and za’atar-coated turkey breast with all the trimmings. And a Cardamom Sour Cream Pound Cake requires only a bowl and a whisk.

Descriptions are crisp and concise, with just enough sexy adjectives to convince you to start cooking if the brilliant photography doesn’t do the trick. Most tantalizing of all is the prospect of sitting down to enjoy one of these meals, without facing a kitchen sink pile-up afterward.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

EVENT PREVIEW

As a prologue to the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Book Festival, New York Times food writer Melissa Clark will discuss her “Dinner in One: Exceptional and Easy One Pan Meals: A Cookbook.” Books will be available for purchase.

7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $15-$20. MJCCA, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta. showclix.com/event/melissa-clark-dinner-in-one