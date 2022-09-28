Cookbook review: The short and sweet of French baking

That mindset also reveals itself in French home kitchens, she explains in the introduction to “Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes” (Scribner, $30). While Parisian home cooks tend to leave the intricate patisserie work to the professionals, she writes that they’re equally inclined to “finish dinner with a little something sweet, effortlessly made and casually served.”

Crapanzano, a longtime food columnist for The Wall Street Journal and recipient of the James Beard M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award, shares the secrets to that culinary savoir faire in these charmingly illustrated pages.