Cookbook review: Fresh tricks for faster cooking

Before I even opened Clodagh McKenna’s latest cookbook, “In Minutes: “10, 20, 30 Minutes — How Much Time Do You Have To Cook Tonight?” (Kyle Books, $24.99), I assumed I’d need at least twice the projected time to get one of her recipes to the table.

That proved to be the case with the Grilled Vegetable and Couscous Salad I tried, but that’s mostly because I doubled the recipe, which consisted of griddle-seared squash slices, cherry and dried tomatoes, olives, bottled roasted red peppers and instant couscous plumped in boiling vegetable broth. Had I followed the recipe as written and picked up my pace, I just might have been able to pull it off in the 10 minutes allotted.