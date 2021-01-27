COOKBOOK REVIEW: Experiments in deliciousness

Undoubtedly, it wouldn’t have been such a slog if Nik Sharma had been my instructor. Sharma is the molecular biologist-turned-food writer whose first cookbook, “Season,” was a James Beard Foundation finalist in 2018. His second, “The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained Plus More Than 100 Essential Recipes” (Chronicle, $35) was one of the most lauded cookbooks of 2020. Now that I’ve had a chance to dig in, I understand why.

Within these mesmerizing pages, Sharma teaches us how to engage all our senses — taste, smell, sight, sound, mouthfeel and emotion — to help us answer a very basic, and personal, question: why do we like some foods better than others? His knack for storytelling and eye for the camera pulls us in.