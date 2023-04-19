X

Cookbook review: Good food, good vibes for every occasion

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

AJC BOOKS FOR HOME COOKS
By Susan Puckett / For the AJC
13 minutes ago
‘Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments’ by Jocelyn Delk Adams with Olga Massov (Potter, $32.50)

As a brainy student at Clark Atlanta University, Jocelyn Delk Adams and her “singing homie Alesha” would sometimes break away from their studies to stroll around the city’s various HBCU campuses, singing made-up songs. Among their “hits” was “McNugget Yeah,” an ode to chicken nuggets.

That memory inspired her to create Cereal-Crusted Buffalo Tenders, which owes its “sweet, salty, and insanely crunchy” coating to a hefty scoop of crushed Cap’n Crunch cereal. Its recipe represents the kind of playfulness that permeates the colorful pages of “Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments” ($32.50), Adams’ second cookbook. Her first, “Grandbaby Cakes,” is based on the blog that’s helped her land regular appearances on national television and in major magazines, as well as a partnership with Williams-Sonoma, who now markets several of her ready-to-eat cakes.

Adams, who lives in Texas with her husband and small daughter, grew up in Chicago, but frequently visited her grandmother in Mississippi, who was renowned for her cake-baking prowess. Adams began building her own dessert-making reputation after college with creative twists on family recipes — first among friends and, in time, with millions of virtual followers.

ExploreCookbook reviews

For her latest endeavor, she leans more into her savory side, injecting her characteristic positivity throughout chapters from breakfast and through dinner’s end.

“Life isn’t a string of holidays we move from and to,” she writes. To her, accomplishments as seemingly mundane as paying off a credit card balance are just as worthy of a celebration.

A low-ley meal of cod fillets roasted with garlic butter and cherry tomatoes can feel “glorious and indulgent;” a bowl of Maple-Brown Butter Popcorn could make home movie night seem as exciting as a night on the town.

Strawberry Lemonade Angel Pie was inspired by one in the collection her grandmother bequeathed to her after her death. Adams’s updated version includes ground freeze-dried strawberries in the meringue shell.

“Whenever I make it,” she writes, “I imagine Big Mama is right there with me, looking over my shoulder. She would have loved that twist.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Regarding UGA’s QBs, SBIV no longer among them
1h ago

Credit: Image provided by Jennifer Winingder.

OPINION: Dinner with a side of race exploration doesn’t go down easy
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
19h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks leave Boston with no good reasons to believe
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Talesha Savage

Stock Up: 3 gifts for those who helped make you the person you are today
17h ago
Spring cookbooks include new titles from five metro Atlanta chefs
Murrell’s Row makes a gin for people who think they don’t like gin
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
16h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top