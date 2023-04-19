Cookbook review: Good food, good vibes for every occasion

That memory inspired her to create Cereal-Crusted Buffalo Tenders, which owes its “sweet, salty, and insanely crunchy” coating to a hefty scoop of crushed Cap’n Crunch cereal. Its recipe represents the kind of playfulness that permeates the colorful pages of “Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments” ($32.50), Adams’ second cookbook. Her first, “Grandbaby Cakes,” is based on the blog that’s helped her land regular appearances on national television and in major magazines, as well as a partnership with Williams-Sonoma, who now markets several of her ready-to-eat cakes.

Adams, who lives in Texas with her husband and small daughter, grew up in Chicago, but frequently visited her grandmother in Mississippi, who was renowned for her cake-baking prowess. Adams began building her own dessert-making reputation after college with creative twists on family recipes — first among friends and, in time, with millions of virtual followers.