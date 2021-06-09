Cookbook review: Cook up family togetherness

Claire, Peyton, and Grayson — ages 15, 10 and 5, respectively — are depicted with their mom behind the counter of their gleaming Utah kitchen on the cover of “Raised in the Kitchen: Making Memories From Scratch One Recipe at a Time” (Shadow Mountain, $21.99). But they’re not just part of a cute photo op. They all contribute their thoughts and culinary tips throughout the chapters for breakfast, bread, sides, pasta and pizza, main dishes, and desserts. Cheney’s husband, Cade, and her mom and dad chip in as well.

Involving the whole family in kitchen activities is part of a parenting philosophy she shares on her popular blog Oh, Sweet Basil. It hasn’t always been easy. Many messes have occurred. And that’s OK by her.