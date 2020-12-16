COOKBOOK REVIEW: Cook at full-volume

But dinnertime was about more than the food, she writes in the introduction to her new book, “Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors All Day, Every Day” (Potter, $32.50). The kitchen table was where she and her two sisters were free to express themselves – singing, laughing, and pushing one another “to be as loud, obnoxious, and over-the-top as possible.”

That vivacious spirit and openness to unfamiliar tastes led her to enroll in London’s Le Cordon Bleu, eat her way around the globe, and land a career as a host and judge for several TV cooking and travel shows, including “Eden Eats” on the Cooking Channel and “Top Chef Canada.”