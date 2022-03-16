Cookbook review: Bold nutrition for any diet

Explore Cookbook reviews

The Sichuan-inspired Cumin Beef Stir-Fry and Sesame Asparagus Sauté I made from her new spin-off convinces me that it, too, is destined to be a keeper. Like her first book, “The Comfortable Kitchen: A Defined Dish Book: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes” (Morrow, $29.99) is grounded in the clean-eating principles of the Whole30 program she adopted years ago to help her manage postpartum anxiety issues. Recipes in both books are clearly marked as gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free, Whole30 and paleo, with plenty of leeway for adapting to your dietary needs.

“The Comfortable Kitchen” loosens up those restrictions further, allowing for splurges such as Orecchiette alla Vodka made with heavy cream and real Parmesan (but easily made gluten-free by swapping the pasta) and Individual Texas “Sheet” Cakes (using almond-flour instead of all-purpose, and coconut sugar and maple syrup for sweetening). There’s even a chapter of her husband’s no-holds-barred cocktails because, in her opinion, “life is too short, and we should enjoy a little bit of everything if we are able.”