COOKBOOK REVIEW: A seriously fun approach to baking

Fields honed her pastry techniques in prominent kitchens around New Orleans and San Francisco, and tasted her way around the world, earning accolades for the “crazy complex” themed dessert plates she was creating before realizing that “my best self emerged once I stopped being so serious.”

That epiphany guided her in designing the menu for Willa Jean on the premise of “having fun and keeping things simple,” drawing heavily from memories of her Southern upbringing. Among its star attractions were the chocolate chip cookies she’d spent years fine-tuning, made with three kinds of chocolate and playfully presented alongside a glass of vanilla bean-flecked milk and an egg beater of cookie dough.

That recipe, like the others in her cookbook, comes with a trove of tips sure to make you a better baker. I can vouch that soaking cornmeal and corn flour in buttermilk overnight for Willa Jean Cornbread produces “a killer moist and supremely corny-tasting loaf,” and almond flour and extra zest take classic Lemon Bars over the top. Buttermilk Panna Cotta demonstrates how five humble ingredients can magically morph into silken luxury on a spoon.

With wit, encouragement, and plainspoken instruction, it’s clear Fields' destiny was to be more than a baker. Like her Grandma Willa Jean, she is a mentor.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore Cookbook reviews

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.