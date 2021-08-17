Community Cooks: Teen fights child hunger with cookbook

Now 18, and living with her family in Seattle, Vij takes readers on a journey through her travels and inspirations as a baker, starting with a visit to see her cousins in Atlanta, where she decided to make a New York-style blueberry cheesecake.

“In college, I’m planning on majoring in journalism and focusing on writing,” Vij said in a recent phone interview. “But as a dream job, after college, I’d love to open my own bakery.”