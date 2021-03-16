Community Cooks: Chipotle Chickpea Salad is one way to make fiber delicious

A registered dietitian nutritionist, Dandrea-Russert also had a plant-based chocolate company, Nicobella Organics, in Atlanta for 10 years. During a recent phone interview, she surprised me by explaining that one of my favorite treats, dark chocolate, is not only healthy, but also contains a good amount of fiber.

“Counting calories is such a restrictive mentality, and it comes with a lot of guilt,” Dandrea-Russert said. However, adding high-fiber food to your diet “can be so good, because you’re adding things that are really good for you, and make you feel good.”