Cookbook review: Stir up fun in a glass

Katz and McGriff met in a college theater group, where they also discovered their mutual passion for food and drink. After graduation, they often got together to exercise their flair for drama in their small Brooklyn kitchens with skillets and cocktail shakers.

Eventually Katz started bartending in restaurants and writing about spirits for national publications and on her blog, A Girl’s Guide to Drinking Alone. McGriff, who was building her career as an illustrator and book cover designer, would often paint portraits of her friend’s original cocktails.

Explore Seven drink books to discover

“Her vibrant paintings matched the playful nature of the cocktails I liked to make,” Katz explained. “My experience behind the bar and her experience sitting at the bar allowed our two perspectives to come together.”

An illustrated lesson in spirit styles, with descriptions of the authors’ favorite bottles, helps you choose your cast of characters for old-school Manhattans and martinis, or new-wave productions such as Blonde Ambition (“Tom Collins’s hot cousin”), a silky-smooth, purple-hued Velour Tracksuit, or a Mad Hatter “kooky enough for Wonderland’s famous drinker.” Easy recipes for syrups and infusions encourage you to improvise.

Take your cues from these fun-loving connoisseurs, and your living room could become the hottest happy-hour ticket in the neighborhood.

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore Seven more drink books for spring reading

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.