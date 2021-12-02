ajc logo
X

Burger King celebrates the Whopper with 37 cent throwback

Caption
Burger King Feels Worthy of a Michelin Star .Burger King's Belgian branch thinks its Master Angus burger deserves the honor.The fast food company has launched a petition demanding recognition for its culinary creation.All right, we'll happily concede that 'star-rated' and Burger King aren't an obvious match at first sight, Burger King, via petition.How many places does your little red book have that serve exceptional dishes that are on the table in five minutes?, Burger King, via petition.We deserve that little star, don't you think?, Burger King, via petition.The company managed to receive a response from the Michelin Guide's Facebook page.Who said you needed silver service?, Via Michelin Guide's Facebook page.Michelin jokingly said they would taste and judge the burger

All Food News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Two-day deal for loyalty program members marks 64th birthday of BK’s signature burger

It’s the Whopper’s birthday, but Burger King is giving you the gift.

To celebrate the 64th birthday of its signature sandwich, BK is offering its flame-grilled burger for the original price of 37 cents this Friday and Saturday.

ExploreBurger King announces revamped chicken sandwich as food wars continue

The deal can be redeemed by members of the Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program through the app or website. There is a limit of one burger per account.

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich,” Zahra Nurani, head of marketing communications for Burger King North America, said in a statement.

And because “special orders don’t upset us,” as BK’s commercials once said, there are 1,024 potential burger combinations you can order.

Burger King added the coupon for a 37 cent burger has to be added before placing your order, and this deal can’t be combined with others.

About the Author

ajc.com

Nancy Clanton
Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 20 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Recipes: Making popcorn really pop
48m ago
Made in Georgia: Making cheese is a ‘labor of love’ for this business owner
1h ago
RECIPE: Make Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top