Burger King announces revamped chicken sandwich as food wars continue

More than a year after Popeyes kickstarted the chicken sandwich wars with the launch of its buttered brioche bun-covered, pickle and (sometimes spicy) mayo-topped meal, Burger King is stepping into the ring.
The hamburger fast food eatery recently refreshed its logo and now, it’s doing the same with one of its many chicken sandwich offerings.
Burger King announced Wednesday that they’re not taking any half measures with their newly revamped hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich, which is set to debut later this year.
“What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That’s been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can,” Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America said in a press release. “We’ll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference.”
BK has been working on the new sandwich since 2019 before beginning to test it in September 2020. The white meat sandwich, which comes in original or spicy, is served on a toasted potato bun with pickles and a savory signature sauce. Unlike some other famed chicken sandwiches that have come on the scene within the past year, this one can be topped with lettuce or tomato, too.
The news comes after Restaurant Brands International announced last week that new innovations are coming at BK along with its two other brands, Canadian multinational fast-food chain Tim Hortons and Popeyes.
“All three brands are planning exciting product quality launches this year, including a new chicken sandwich at Burger King; new lunch sandwiches and expansion of our cold beverages at Tim Hortons; and exciting new innovations at Popeyes that build on the culinary genius of the Chicken Sandwich,” CEO Jose Cil said in an open letter. “This is a deliberate journey, now more than a year-long at each of the brands, to create quality, craveable menu items that excite our guests.”
Burger King isn’t alone in going toe to toe with Popeyes’ hit sandwich, which debuted in August 2019. Its longtime rival, McDonald’s is also launching new crispy chicken sandwiches later this month. That follows others from Shake Shack and Zaxby’s and Church’s.