Burger King announces revamped chicken sandwich as food wars continue

The news comes after Restaurant Brands International announced last week that new innovations are coming at BK along with its two other brands, Canadian multinational fast-food chain Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

“All three brands are planning exciting product quality launches this year, including a new chicken sandwich at Burger King; new lunch sandwiches and expansion of our cold beverages at Tim Hortons; and exciting new innovations at Popeyes that build on the culinary genius of the Chicken Sandwich,” CEO Jose Cil said in an open letter. “This is a deliberate journey, now more than a year-long at each of the brands, to create quality, craveable menu items that excite our guests.”

Burger King isn’t alone in going toe to toe with Popeyes’ hit sandwich, which debuted in August 2019. Its longtime rival, McDonald’s is also launching new crispy chicken sandwiches later this month. That follows others from Shake Shack and Zaxby’s and Church’s.