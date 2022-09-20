Stock Up: 3 locally made sweet treats

Salty vanilla caramels

Jocelyn Dubuke-Gragg of Jardi Chocolates spends her days in her Chamblee shop, dreaming up luscious combinations for her chocolate bonbons, chocolate-covered nuts, chocolate bars and chewy caramels. We decided we needed caramels for fall, so we tried her old-school salty vanilla variety. They are creamy and buttery, with just enough salt to punctuate the sweetness — a combination based on traditional French salted butter caramels from Brittany. After vanilla, Dubuke-Gragg went on to create peach, mango chile, raspberry, French roast coffee and piña colada caramels. Each handmade caramel is about 2 inches long and half an inch wide, and the texture is melt-in-your-mouth perfect.

$18 per 15-piece container. Available at jardichocolates.com.

Sea-salt cinnamon pecans

Milton Toro of Atlanta-based Southern Local Nuts prides himself on offering delicious roasted nuts in a range of eclectic flavors. Toro has been roasting and flavoring nuts for more than 30 years, selling them at sporting and concert venues across the metro area. He started with cinnamon almonds, and now there are 14 flavors, including sea-salt cinnamon pecans and fire-on-the-mountain almonds. We ordered the sea-salt cinnamon pecans, which are his bestseller. The perfectly roasted nuts were inside a lightly salted cinnamon-sugar shell. The nuts came in the classic cellophane cones, and we can attest that these bags keep them crisp and flavorful to the last piece. However, you also can order the nuts in Mason jars.

Nuts range from $9 per quarter-pound cone to $25 per pound. Available at southernlocalnuts.com. Follow Southern Local Nuts on Instagram to find Toro’s “nut truck,” and see him doing the roasting.

