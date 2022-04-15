A$AP Rocky debuts Mercer + Prince whisky

When rapper A$AP Rocky set out to design the bottle for his new whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, he started with a sketch on a napkin.
Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) showed the drawing to his co-founder, James Morrissey. “I wasn’t sure it could actually be created,” he said, “but, lucky for me, my partners at Global Brands Equities and E. & J. Gallo really helped bring that vision to life.”
The bottle defies tradition, merging art and function. The whisky’s name is embossed in gold on an emerald green label, and is readable whether the bottle is placed upright or on its side. The bottle is capped on both ends with rocks glasses, encouraging immediate toasting. It’s functional, but, like Rocky, it pushes boundaries, with cutting-edge style.
How did the rapper segue into selling whisky? He said he’s always had an affinity for the drink, and imbibes it almost exclusively these days.
Over the years, his curiosity led him to try Scotch, Irish, Canadian and Japanese whiskies, and he thought that, with his “clear passion and a creative eye,” he could “bring something new and disruptive to the industry.”
The blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Japanese mizunara oak imparts a maturity and more robust profile through the boisé method, a technique common in cognac production. It begins with aromas of toffee, dried fruit and bourbon-like undertones. On the palate, it’s at first spicy-sweet, but quickly warms to clean notes of fruit, caramel and a hint of vanilla, not unlike the caramelized top of a decadent creme brulee. It gives way to a memorable medium-length finish that feels more lavish than you’d expect from the $29.99 price.
“I wanted Mercer + Prince to be something accessible to all people, but also feel luxurious — something everyone can enjoy,” Rocky said.
The whisky’s name references Mercer and Prince streets in his native New York City, “a melting pot for all walks of life,” he said.
The retail rollout for the whisky begins May 1, focusing on New York and Atlanta.
“It’s always a good time whenever I am in Atlanta,” Rocky said. “I really love the city’s vibrant culture and music scene. The hospitality industry is really shaking up what Southern food and drinking can be, so having Mercer + Prince available here is such a big win for our brand.”
He said he enjoys Mercer + Prince neat, but hopes consumers ask for it at a favorite bar or concert venue.
Mercer + Prince ($29.99, 750 milliliters) is available through Minibar.
