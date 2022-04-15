A$AP Rocky debuts Mercer + Prince whisky

Over the years, his curiosity led him to try Scotch, Irish, Canadian and Japanese whiskies, and he thought that, with his “clear passion and a creative eye,” he could “bring something new and disruptive to the industry.”

The blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Japanese mizunara oak imparts a maturity and more robust profile through the boisé method, a technique common in cognac production. It begins with aromas of toffee, dried fruit and bourbon-like undertones. On the palate, it’s at first spicy-sweet, but quickly warms to clean notes of fruit, caramel and a hint of vanilla, not unlike the caramelized top of a decadent creme brulee. It gives way to a memorable medium-length finish that feels more lavish than you’d expect from the $29.99 price.

Combined Shape Caption Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince Combined Shape Caption Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

“I wanted Mercer + Prince to be something accessible to all people, but also feel luxurious — something everyone can enjoy,” Rocky said.

The whisky’s name references Mercer and Prince streets in his native New York City, “a melting pot for all walks of life,” he said.

The retail rollout for the whisky begins May 1, focusing on New York and Atlanta.

“It’s always a good time whenever I am in Atlanta,” Rocky said. “I really love the city’s vibrant culture and music scene. The hospitality industry is really shaking up what Southern food and drinking can be, so having Mercer + Prince available here is such a big win for our brand.”

He said he enjoys Mercer + Prince neat, but hopes consumers ask for it at a favorite bar or concert venue.

Mercer + Prince ($29.99, 750 milliliters) is available through Minibar.