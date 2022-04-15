ajc logo
X

A$AP Rocky debuts Mercer + Prince whisky

A$AP Rocky's new whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, began with the rapper's curiosity in trying whiskies of the world. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Combined ShapeCaption
A$AP Rocky's new whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, began with the rapper's curiosity in trying whiskies of the world. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
30 minutes ago

When rapper A$AP Rocky set out to design the bottle for his new whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, he started with a sketch on a napkin.

Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) showed the drawing to his co-founder, James Morrissey. “I wasn’t sure it could actually be created,” he said, “but, lucky for me, my partners at Global Brands Equities and E. & J. Gallo really helped bring that vision to life.”

The bottle defies tradition, merging art and function. The whisky’s name is embossed in gold on an emerald green label, and is readable whether the bottle is placed upright or on its side. The bottle is capped on both ends with rocks glasses, encouraging immediate toasting. It’s functional, but, like Rocky, it pushes boundaries, with cutting-edge style.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Mercer + Prince Canadian blended whisky bottle stands out thanks to its two rocks glasses on top and bottom. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

The Mercer + Prince Canadian blended whisky bottle stands out thanks to its two rocks glasses on top and bottom. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Combined ShapeCaption
The Mercer + Prince Canadian blended whisky bottle stands out thanks to its two rocks glasses on top and bottom. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

How did the rapper segue into selling whisky? He said he’s always had an affinity for the drink, and imbibes it almost exclusively these days.

Over the years, his curiosity led him to try Scotch, Irish, Canadian and Japanese whiskies, and he thought that, with his “clear passion and a creative eye,” he could “bring something new and disruptive to the industry.”

The blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Japanese mizunara oak imparts a maturity and more robust profile through the boisé method, a technique common in cognac production. It begins with aromas of toffee, dried fruit and bourbon-like undertones. On the palate, it’s at first spicy-sweet, but quickly warms to clean notes of fruit, caramel and a hint of vanilla, not unlike the caramelized top of a decadent creme brulee. It gives way to a memorable medium-length finish that feels more lavish than you’d expect from the $29.99 price.

Combined ShapeCaption
Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Combined ShapeCaption
Mercer + Prince blended Canadian whisky is aged more than four years in American white oak barrels. Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

Credit: Courtesy of Mercer + Prince

“I wanted Mercer + Prince to be something accessible to all people, but also feel luxurious — something everyone can enjoy,” Rocky said.

The whisky’s name references Mercer and Prince streets in his native New York City, “a melting pot for all walks of life,” he said.

The retail rollout for the whisky begins May 1, focusing on New York and Atlanta.

“It’s always a good time whenever I am in Atlanta,” Rocky said. “I really love the city’s vibrant culture and music scene. The hospitality industry is really shaking up what Southern food and drinking can be, so having Mercer + Prince available here is such a big win for our brand.”

He said he enjoys Mercer + Prince neat, but hopes consumers ask for it at a favorite bar or concert venue.

Mercer + Prince ($29.99, 750 milliliters) is available through Minibar.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high58m ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

NEW | Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
1h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
2h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. -- All text by J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III, AJC; Photo: Alyssa Pointer / AJC File

BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. -- All text by J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III, AJC; Photo: Alyssa Pointer / AJC File

BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
A Delta employee is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
4h ago
The Latest
REVIEW: New Westside mozzarella bar hits the mark
RECIPES: How to give hard-boiled eggs a stylish new life
RECIPE: Make Juniper Cafe’s Vietnamese Hot Fried Chicken
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
9h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
4h ago
BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top