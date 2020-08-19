5:30 Challenge: Make this Alabama white sauce for a speedy chicken dinner

One key, of course, is the chicken — the creamy sauce shines on milder poultry, turning into a caramelized glaze that adds both moisture and flavor to the meat. The other key? Use enough vinegar and pepper to enliven the rich mayo. I’ve concocted complicated Alabama white sauce recipes, but my favorite one is the simplest — mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, a touch of sugar and hot sauce, and plenty of salt and pepper.

While this mixture is most often served on slow-cooked smoked whole chickens, the sauce can be easily employed with boneless skinless for a meal that’s ready in less than 30 minutes. If you’ve got a gas grill, fire it up to medium-high and let it do its thing. If not, use a broiler set to high and cook the chicken on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Either way, be sure to serve the chicken with the best summer tomatoes you can get your hands on and plenty of warm bread to soak up the extra sauce.