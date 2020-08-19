5:30 Challenge: Make this Alabama white sauce for a speedy chicken dinner

The first time I heard about Alabama white barbecue sauce, I wasn’t exactly convinced. As a firm Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce lover, I couldn’t understand why you would want to put mayonnaise on barbecue. However, like many converts, it only took one taste of the tangy, peppery sauce, slathered on smoked chicken, to change my mind.
One key, of course, is the chicken — the creamy sauce shines on milder poultry, turning into a caramelized glaze that adds both moisture and flavor to the meat. The other key? Use enough vinegar and pepper to enliven the rich mayo. I’ve concocted complicated Alabama white sauce recipes, but my favorite one is the simplest — mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, a touch of sugar and hot sauce, and plenty of salt and pepper.
While this mixture is most often served on slow-cooked smoked whole chickens, the sauce can be easily employed with boneless skinless for a meal that’s ready in less than 30 minutes. If you’ve got a gas grill, fire it up to medium-high and let it do its thing. If not, use a broiler set to high and cook the chicken on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Either way, be sure to serve the chicken with the best summer tomatoes you can get your hands on and plenty of warm bread to soak up the extra sauce.
Credit: Henri Hollis
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more to taste
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- On the side: Tomato salad and warm bread
- Arrange an oven rack in the highest position and heat the broiler to high (see note for grilling instructions). Line a rimmed baking sheet with a broiler-safe (not non-stick) wire cooling rack.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, hot sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Transfer about half of the sauce to a serving bowl or small pitcher and set aside for serving.
- Season the chicken thighs with additional salt, then transfer to the medium bowl with the remaining sauce and toss well to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, leaving any remaining sauce behind in the bowl. Broil until the first side is beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Flip the chicken, then brush with a little additional sauce from the medium bowl. Continue to broil until the second side begins to char, 7 to 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and brush with one last coating of sauce. Return to the broiler and cook until charred on the second side, about another 5 minutes.
- Transfer to a platter and serve with the reserved sauce, salad, and bread on the side.
- Note: You can use a gas grill to cook the chicken thighs. Heat the grill to medium-high before adding the chicken and grill, covered, basting as directed above, until cooked through and charred, 15 to 20 minutes. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 331 calories (percent of calories from fat, 47), 33 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 17 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 163 milligrams cholesterol, 1,786 milligrams sodium.
