Stock Up: Food and drink to enjoy while watching the Masters

You could have a sausage biscuit to kick off your Masters viewing, but a favorite at the tournament is blueberry muffins. We think you’ll enjoy the ones made by Kyandria Smith of Atlanta-based Little Miss Muffin’s. Smith loves baking and, after six years of thinking about starting a business, she finally opened hers in 2019. She bakes muffins in nearly two dozen flavors, including banana pudding and apple walnut, but we ordered the vegan avocado blueberry and lemon blueberry. What we received were huge muffins — 3 inches wide and almost 4 inches tall — packed with fresh blueberries, sprinkled with crunchy turbinado sugar and topped with avocado or lemon glaze, to match the flavors inside. They also were topped with a colossal fresh blueberry. One of these muffins could have served two people, but we found our taste testers were reluctant to share, eating a whole muffin each.

$7 per muffin. Available at Sevananda, Floral Park Market and Fresh Smoothie Cafe in Jonesboro. Delivery available Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for a minimum of four large cupcakes. Order at littlemissmuffinss.com.

Many people can’t enjoy the Masters without a glass of iced tea, and we like the perfectly brewed version from Mark Sequeira of Forever Homecoming. He opened the business in December 2019 and named it after the college tradition of Homecoming, because he wanted to capture the feeling of the happy times when alumni and students gather on campus. He has plans to expand, but currently offers four year-round flavors of bottled iced tea (with seasonal flavors available periodically), as well as macaroni and cheese. We ordered all four flavors of tea: traditional, peach, cinnamon apple and berry (with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries). We appreciated that the traditional is sweet, but not too sweet, and our taste testers enjoyed all the fruit flavors so much that they couldn’t pick a favorite. The teas are brewed to order, and will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week. While you’re ordering, try the creamy mac and cheese, made from Sequeira’s grandmother’s recipe. It’s available in individual and family sizes, and includes three cheeses mixed with the macaroni, and a blanket of cheese on top.

$30 per six-pack of 16-ounce bottles. $54 per 12-pack of 16-ounce bottles. $10 per individual serving of macaroni and cheese. $65 for family-size macaroni and cheese. Available at the DHA Farmers market or at foreverhomecoming.com. Delivery available within 50 miles of downtown Atlanta.

