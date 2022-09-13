BreakingNews
U.S. inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
ajc logo
X

Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy honey

Local honey from Noble Honey Co. Courtesy of Noble Honey Co.

Combined ShapeCaption
Local honey from Noble Honey Co. Courtesy of Noble Honey Co.

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Honey is delicious, whether you use it to sweeten lemonade, spread it on your toast or wash your hands with it. Here are three metro area businesses selling honey or honey products you might want to try.

Local honey and lemonade

Armond Wilbourn is a young farmer who fell in love with bees and beekeeping. Now, he keeps 26 hives in Palmetto, harvests honey and makes a wide range of honey-based products. Buying wildflower honey from Wilbourn’s Noble Honey Co. throughout the year provides the opportunity to taste the seasons as the bees draw their nectar from what is blooming at the time, with the honey evolving from very light to richer and deeper as the year goes on. Wilbourn also offers two varietal honeys: sourwood, harvested from hives he takes up to North Georgia; and orange blossom, from beekeepers in central Florida. His hot honey has become a favorite of chefs, perfect for chicken and waffles or drizzled over peaches. He also makes lip balms, candles and — our favorite — lemonade sweetened with honey, which is available only at local farmers markets. He produces a variety of seasonal flavors, and we can’t get enough of the watermelon-mint.

Wildflower, hot and varietal honeys range from $7.99 to $10.99 per 6-ounce jar and $14.99 to $17.99 per 12-ounce jar; $19.99 per four-pack of 10-ounce bottles of lemonade. Available at the Marietta, Virginia-Highland and Serenbe farmers markets and at noblehoneycompany.com; soon to be available at a kiosk on Gilmer Street, near Georgia State University, in downtown Atlanta.

ExploreMore must-buy food products
Combined ShapeCaption
Infused honey from Grandma’s Honey Stuff. Courtesy of Grandma’s

Credit: Handout

Infused honey from Grandma’s Honey Stuff. Courtesy of Grandma’s

Credit: Handout

Combined ShapeCaption
Infused honey from Grandma’s Honey Stuff. Courtesy of Grandma’s

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Infused honey

In 2017, sisters JuVette Cooper and Demetria Tinsley turned a family home remedy into a business that they named Grandma’s Honey Stuff, named after their flagship product, which features a photo of their grandmother, Mary Lee Lewis, on the label. The sisters had toddlers who needed relief from coughing and congestion, and they remembered the infused honey they were given as children — a recipe their mother had learned from her mother. Gwinnett County-based Grandma’s Honey Stuff is raw Georgia honey, infused with lemon, ginger, garlic and cayenne pepper. You can take it by the spoonful to relieve a scratchy throat, drizzle it on your toast, use it to sweeten your tea, or turn it into a glaze for grilled proteins. It’s a delicious variation on the hot honeys that have become so popular, only not as hot, and taken to the next level with the additional flavors. They also offer vapor rub, lip balm, sea moss and elderberry products, as well as an assortment of herbs. Their infused honey was a finalist in this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition.

$3 for 1-ounce shot, $12 for 5.6-ounce bottle, $22 for 12-ounce bottle. Available at grandmashoneystuff.com.

ExploreMore made in Georgia food products
Combined ShapeCaption
Turmeric ginger and honey soap from Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare. Courtesy of Merrionna Pierce

Credit: Merrionna Pierce

Turmeric ginger and honey soap from Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare. Courtesy of Merrionna Pierce

Credit: Merrionna Pierce

Combined ShapeCaption
Turmeric ginger and honey soap from Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare. Courtesy of Merrionna Pierce

Credit: Merrionna Pierce

Credit: Merrionna Pierce

Turmeric ginger and honey soap

Sabrina Henderson, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, started Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare in 2020. Her first products were for hair, developed after years of experimenting in college to find products that worked for the natural hairstyles she wanted to wear. Then, she got into skin care with a line that includes soaps, body scrubs and body butter. We have been enjoying her turmeric, ginger and honey soap. She includes honey in the soap for its gentle scent, as well as its moisturizing, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. The turmeric helps fade dark spots and also has anti-inflammatory properties, as does the ginger. The soap also contains shea butter, olive oil, canola oil and coconut oil, which, along with the honey, make it particularly great for dry skin.

$8 per 4-ounce bar. Available at Virginia-Highland and Morningside farmers markets, Amazon and at sabrinabreannaskincareandhaircare.com.

ExploreWhere to buy local honey in Georgia

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
Southern Airways Express

Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson3h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Bullying doesn't come just in physical forms. “Relational aggression,” the most frequent form of bullying, involves socially excluding peers from group activities and spreading harmful rumors. (Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com)

Opinion: Pandemic plays role in rising middle school bullying, drama
Local divers located the wreckage but could not enter the plane and recover the body, Hart County officials said.

Credit: AJC

Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
18h ago
Local divers located the wreckage but could not enter the plane and recover the body, Hart County officials said.

Credit: AJC

Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
18h ago
Speaker David Ralston, R-Ga., will continue to be one of the most influential politicians in Georgia no matter who wins the governor's race. (Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Speaker Ralston avoids cultural issues in talk on 2023 agenda
3h ago
The Latest
High West Campfire is a blend of Scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys. Courtesy of High West Distillery

Credit: Handout

Add an early taste of fall to your cocktails with these products
RECIPES: For lower-fat tailgating, try this game plan
RECIPE: Make Atlas’ Glazed Caraway Carrots
Featured
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. Until late last year, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was widely expected to run for U.S. Senate, taking on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a major blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them retake control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: Charles Krupa

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
WSB-TV in Atlanta adds 3 p.m. newscast until the midterm elections in November
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top