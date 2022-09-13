Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy honey

Infused honey

In 2017, sisters JuVette Cooper and Demetria Tinsley turned a family home remedy into a business that they named Grandma’s Honey Stuff, named after their flagship product, which features a photo of their grandmother, Mary Lee Lewis, on the label. The sisters had toddlers who needed relief from coughing and congestion, and they remembered the infused honey they were given as children — a recipe their mother had learned from her mother. Gwinnett County-based Grandma’s Honey Stuff is raw Georgia honey, infused with lemon, ginger, garlic and cayenne pepper. You can take it by the spoonful to relieve a scratchy throat, drizzle it on your toast, use it to sweeten your tea, or turn it into a glaze for grilled proteins. It’s a delicious variation on the hot honeys that have become so popular, only not as hot, and taken to the next level with the additional flavors. They also offer vapor rub, lip balm, sea moss and elderberry products, as well as an assortment of herbs. Their infused honey was a finalist in this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition.

$3 for 1-ounce shot, $12 for 5.6-ounce bottle, $22 for 12-ounce bottle. Available at grandmashoneystuff.com.

Explore More made in Georgia food products

Combined Shape Caption Turmeric ginger and honey soap from Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare. Courtesy of Merrionna Pierce Credit: Merrionna Pierce Credit: Merrionna Pierce Combined Shape Caption Turmeric ginger and honey soap from Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare. Courtesy of Merrionna Pierce Credit: Merrionna Pierce Credit: Merrionna Pierce

Turmeric ginger and honey soap

Sabrina Henderson, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, started Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare in 2020. Her first products were for hair, developed after years of experimenting in college to find products that worked for the natural hairstyles she wanted to wear. Then, she got into skin care with a line that includes soaps, body scrubs and body butter. We have been enjoying her turmeric, ginger and honey soap. She includes honey in the soap for its gentle scent, as well as its moisturizing, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. The turmeric helps fade dark spots and also has anti-inflammatory properties, as does the ginger. The soap also contains shea butter, olive oil, canola oil and coconut oil, which, along with the honey, make it particularly great for dry skin.

$8 per 4-ounce bar. Available at Virginia-Highland and Morningside farmers markets, Amazon and at sabrinabreannaskincareandhaircare.com.

Explore Where to buy local honey in Georgia

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.