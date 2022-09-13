Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy honey

Honey is delicious, whether you use it to sweeten lemonade, spread it on your toast or wash your hands with it. Here are three metro area businesses selling honey or honey products you might want to try.
Local honey and lemonade
Armond Wilbourn is a young farmer who fell in love with bees and beekeeping. Now, he keeps 26 hives in Palmetto, harvests honey and makes a wide range of honey-based products. Buying wildflower honey from Wilbourn’s Noble Honey Co. throughout the year provides the opportunity to taste the seasons as the bees draw their nectar from what is blooming at the time, with the honey evolving from very light to richer and deeper as the year goes on. Wilbourn also offers two varietal honeys: sourwood, harvested from hives he takes up to North Georgia; and orange blossom, from beekeepers in central Florida. His hot honey has become a favorite of chefs, perfect for chicken and waffles or drizzled over peaches. He also makes lip balms, candles and — our favorite — lemonade sweetened with honey, which is available only at local farmers markets. He produces a variety of seasonal flavors, and we can’t get enough of the watermelon-mint.
Wildflower, hot and varietal honeys range from $7.99 to $10.99 per 6-ounce jar and $14.99 to $17.99 per 12-ounce jar; $19.99 per four-pack of 10-ounce bottles of lemonade. Available at the Marietta, Virginia-Highland and Serenbe farmers markets and at noblehoneycompany.com; soon to be available at a kiosk on Gilmer Street, near Georgia State University, in downtown Atlanta.
Infused honey
In 2017, sisters JuVette Cooper and Demetria Tinsley turned a family home remedy into a business that they named Grandma’s Honey Stuff, named after their flagship product, which features a photo of their grandmother, Mary Lee Lewis, on the label. The sisters had toddlers who needed relief from coughing and congestion, and they remembered the infused honey they were given as children — a recipe their mother had learned from her mother. Gwinnett County-based Grandma’s Honey Stuff is raw Georgia honey, infused with lemon, ginger, garlic and cayenne pepper. You can take it by the spoonful to relieve a scratchy throat, drizzle it on your toast, use it to sweeten your tea, or turn it into a glaze for grilled proteins. It’s a delicious variation on the hot honeys that have become so popular, only not as hot, and taken to the next level with the additional flavors. They also offer vapor rub, lip balm, sea moss and elderberry products, as well as an assortment of herbs. Their infused honey was a finalist in this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition.
$3 for 1-ounce shot, $12 for 5.6-ounce bottle, $22 for 12-ounce bottle. Available at grandmashoneystuff.com.
Turmeric ginger and honey soap
Sabrina Henderson, a graduate of Clark Atlanta University, started Sabrina Breanna Skincare and Haircare in 2020. Her first products were for hair, developed after years of experimenting in college to find products that worked for the natural hairstyles she wanted to wear. Then, she got into skin care with a line that includes soaps, body scrubs and body butter. We have been enjoying her turmeric, ginger and honey soap. She includes honey in the soap for its gentle scent, as well as its moisturizing, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. The turmeric helps fade dark spots and also has anti-inflammatory properties, as does the ginger. The soap also contains shea butter, olive oil, canola oil and coconut oil, which, along with the honey, make it particularly great for dry skin.
$8 per 4-ounce bar. Available at Virginia-Highland and Morningside farmers markets, Amazon and at sabrinabreannaskincareandhaircare.com.
