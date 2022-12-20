Stock Up: 3 Georgia condiments to dress up your meals

Lemon Pig Able Table Sauce

Longtime friends Cooper Sanchez and Matt Benard started Clarkston-based Lemon Pig in 2020 as a pandemic project, with a plan to produce bold sauces and rubs. First to come to market was their Able Table Sauce, named for its versatility. It started as a barbecue sauce, but they realized it also worked for marinating, dipping and finishing. It’s a mustard-based sauce, with vinegar, garlic and cayenne, among other ingredients. If you are a fan of vinegar on your collards or mustard greens, this is the sauce to try. But, really, it’s called a table sauce because it’s good any time you want to cut richness with a powerful mustard punch. Our taste-testers enjoyed it on smoked turkey, mixed into ham salad and drizzled into potato salad, and they couldn’t wait to try it on grilled sausages and brats.

$7.99 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at David’s Produce Market, Fresh Harvest, the Spotted Trotter, Homegrown and Grant Park Market. Information: instagram.com/lemon.pig.sauce

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Herb’d oil

There are lots of olive oils out there flavored with little bits of dried herbs and spices, but Atlanta chef Izin Manning has created an extra virgin olive oil blend that has substantial pieces of fresh garlic, turmeric, lemon, vinegar, parsley, tarragon and basil in it. She said the decision to sell the oil came in 2020, when she discovered how delicious it was on sandwiches. Her customers now use it on salmon, steak, pasta and salads; to dress a baked potato or roasted vegetables; and even on popcorn. When you get your bottle, you’ll want to shake it well before serving, so you get bits of those herbs in every sprinkle. And, you’ll want to drizzle it on everything.

$22 per 250-milliliter bottle. Available at Marietta Square Farmers Market, or order at chefizin.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.