Stock Up: 3 Georgia condiments to dress up your meals

Meet the Georgia makers of three condiments you might find useful in your kitchen.
Terry Ho’s yum yum sauce
Terry Ho grew up working in his parents’ Chinese restaurants, first in Arizona and then in Albany. Since then, he has opened more than 20 restaurants across the South, including Hibachi Express. Every meal at that fast-casual Japanese spot comes with a side of mayonnaise-based yum yum sauce, for dipping. Ho said it’s “great on everything,” from proteins to salads to rice. His customers demanded that he make it available for them to enjoy at home. In addition to the original yum yum sauce, he has a light version, with half the calories and half the fat; a ranch version; and a spicy one. This is one versatile sauce. Our taste-testers tried the grilled chicken wrap and crispy chicken chopped salad recipes from Ho’s website, and found them to be delicious.
$4.49-$5.99 per 16-ounce bottle. Available in the international foods or condiment sections at major grocery stores, including Food Lion, Ingles, Kroger, Publix and Walmart. Information: terryhosauce.com
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Lemon Pig Able Table Sauce
Longtime friends Cooper Sanchez and Matt Benard started Clarkston-based Lemon Pig in 2020 as a pandemic project, with a plan to produce bold sauces and rubs. First to come to market was their Able Table Sauce, named for its versatility. It started as a barbecue sauce, but they realized it also worked for marinating, dipping and finishing. It’s a mustard-based sauce, with vinegar, garlic and cayenne, among other ingredients. If you are a fan of vinegar on your collards or mustard greens, this is the sauce to try. But, really, it’s called a table sauce because it’s good any time you want to cut richness with a powerful mustard punch. Our taste-testers enjoyed it on smoked turkey, mixed into ham salad and drizzled into potato salad, and they couldn’t wait to try it on grilled sausages and brats.
$7.99 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at David’s Produce Market, Fresh Harvest, the Spotted Trotter, Homegrown and Grant Park Market. Information: instagram.com/lemon.pig.sauce
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Herb’d oil
There are lots of olive oils out there flavored with little bits of dried herbs and spices, but Atlanta chef Izin Manning has created an extra virgin olive oil blend that has substantial pieces of fresh garlic, turmeric, lemon, vinegar, parsley, tarragon and basil in it. She said the decision to sell the oil came in 2020, when she discovered how delicious it was on sandwiches. Her customers now use it on salmon, steak, pasta and salads; to dress a baked potato or roasted vegetables; and even on popcorn. When you get your bottle, you’ll want to shake it well before serving, so you get bits of those herbs in every sprinkle. And, you’ll want to drizzle it on everything.
$22 per 250-milliliter bottle. Available at Marietta Square Farmers Market, or order at chefizin.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Alex Edelman via AP