Stock Up: Treats from 3 metro Atlanta cookie bakers

Does your household favor really crisp cookies with plenty of mellow ginger spice? If so, you need to meet Aneeqah Ferguson, who opened Aunt Neekies Ginger & Spice in 2021, to share rich ginger cookies that she said taste like a “deep, warm hug” from her grandmother. They are available in such varieties as hibiscus lemon ginger, twisted lemon ginger, old-fashioned ginger, ginger chocolate chip, old-fashioned ginger molasses and oatmeal raisin spice. All the cookies are nut-free and dairy-free, and Ferguson makes gluten-free, vegan and refined-sugar-free versions, as well. Some are lightly spiced, some are boldly ginger, but all of ours were devoured quickly. The crowd favorite among our taste testers was the ginger chocolate chip, but the lemon ginger cookie with a drizzle of hibiscus glaze was a close second.

$30 to $36 per dozen standard-sized cookies sold online. At farmers markets, $6 for two standard-sized cookies, plus other options. Available at the Decatur and East Atlanta Village farmers markets every other week, and at auntneekiesgingerandspice.com.

My Kind of Cookies opened as a result of a pandemic project, in which many recipes were tested to produce a chocolate chip cookie that was soft on the inside, but still had crisp edges. After many tries, the Brookhaven-based company came up with these chocolate chip cookies, which you can tailor in a variety of ways. You can get them dipped in chocolate (milk, white, dark or espresso) or peanut butter. You can order them topped with sprinkles, pecans, walnuts or crispies. And, you even can pick the color of your sprinkles. You also can get a plain cookie. We loved that the cookies are full of chips and sprinkled with a bit of flaky salt, and that the quality of the ingredients, including some really wonderful vanilla, shines through. The cookies come in regular and small sizes.

$25 per dozen regular cookies, $20 per 15 small cookies. Available for pickup and delivery. Order at mykindofcookies.com. Follow @mykindofcookies on Instagram or Facebook for dates My Kind of Cookies will be at the Brookhaven Farmers Market.

