Fill your craving for Girl Scout cookies at the Run for the Cookies 5K

It may not be Girl Scout cookie season yet, but you can score a box early if you finish the Run for the Cookies 5K on Saturday.

The race includes a timed 5K and quarter-mile Fun Run, as well as the option to participate virtually. Registration for the fun run is full, but the 5K and virtual options are still open for this second annual race, which benefits the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

Many Girl Scouts will run the race, but the event is also open to the public. The 5K race will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting in Riverside Park in Roswell, with free parking available in and around the park. The in-person race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race and covers a flat and fast course along the Chattahoochee River.