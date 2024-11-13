Things to Do
Fill your craving for Girl Scout cookies at the Run for the Cookies 5K

The Run for the Cookies 5K on on Saturday, Nov. 16, features fun for a good cause, with proceeds going to the Greater Girl Scouts of Atlanta.

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

It may not be Girl Scout cookie season yet, but you can score a box early if you finish the Run for the Cookies 5K on Saturday.

The race includes a timed 5K and quarter-mile Fun Run, as well as the option to participate virtually. Registration for the fun run is full, but the 5K and virtual options are still open for this second annual race, which benefits the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

Many Girl Scouts will run the race, but the event is also open to the public. The 5K race will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting in Riverside Park in Roswell, with free parking available in and around the park. The in-person race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race and covers a flat and fast course along the Chattahoochee River.

Participants in the Run for the Cookies 5K will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta/Leslie Gilliam

Credit: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta/Leslie Gilliam

After the race, stay for activities and refreshments in the Cookie Village. You’ll be able to enjoy music from a DJ, activities for all ages and shopping at vendor tables.

Registration costs $50 for the in-person race and $55 for the virtual one. You can register as an individual, family or as part of a Girl Scout troop, and you’ll score a commemorative “Will Run for Girl Scout Cookies” T-shirt.

After the race, awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in multiple age divisions, with a special award for the top overall male and female runners.

Race day schedule

  • 7 a.m.: Runner check-in and packet pickup
  • 7:45 a.m.: Warmup
  • 8:10 a.m.: Fun Run begins
  • 8:30 a.m.: 5K begins
  • 9:30 a.m.: Awards ceremony
  • 10-11 a.m.: Cookie Village

For more information, visit girlscoutsatl.org.

Check out Friday’s Go Guide for more things to do this weekend.

