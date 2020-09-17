Fall festivals: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Drive-In Movie and Band Events. 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. $50 per car. Al Bishop Park Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-819-3285. mablehouse.org.

Bring some snacks, outdoor chairs and blankets and watch “Dirty Dancing” and listen to music from The Neon Queen on Friday or watch “The Five Heartbeats” and listen to The Soul Nights on Saturday.

Pop-In for Family Fun – Fall Crafts. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. $5 per person with a family cap of $20. Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. mariettahistory.org.

Bring the kids as the Museum hosts themed activities and crafts you can take home.

Friday Night Flicks. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Free. Swift-Cantrell Park open field, 3140 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Watch “Jurassic Park” on a giant inflatable screen after sundown. If you’d like, bring blankets, low-back chairs and games as you socially distance.

DeKalb

Pumpkin Festival/Glow by Night. 2 p.m.-9 p.m. for festival and dusk-9 p.m. for Glow by Night. Friday, Sept. 18, Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 and continuing on Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 1. $26.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. stonemountainpark.com.

The daytime festival features family-friendly park attractions and fall entertainment, and by night, you’ll find not-so-spooky outdoor experiences.

Tucktoberfest. 4 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and continuing with events until Oct. 3. Tucker Brewing Company, 2003 South Bibb Drive, Tucker. 833-752-2400. tuckerbrewing.com.

This year’s Tucktoberfest will last multiple weeks as it kicks off with polka music as well as live music from Fire & the Knife and Moontower.

Dive-In Movie Night. 7 p.m. pool opening, movie starts around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. Free. Briarwood Park Pool, 2235 Briarwood Way, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov.

Head to the newly renovated Briarwood Park Pool to watch “The Addams Family” on Friday or “Space Jam” on Saturday. Social distancing will be followed.

Movie Nights in the Park. 7:30 p.m. gates open, 8 p.m. movie start. Friday, Sept. 18. Free. Keswick Park, 3496 Keswick Drive, Chamblee. chambleega.myrec.com.

Bring your own blanket, chairs and snacks to watch the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie. Social distancing is observed, and a reservation is required.

North Fulton

Sunday Pops!: Sounds of the American Road. 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. $30. Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232. roswellgov.com.

The Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble and Katie Deal perform music ranging from jazz and blues to songs from Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure social distancing, and temperature checks and masks are required.

Roswell Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20. virtual event. roswellartsfestival.com.

The Roswell Arts Festival is going virtual this year, so you’ll be able to access artists' shops online Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday Social. 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. $5. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. autreymill.org.

Gather on the front porch of one of the Heritage Center’s history buildings to share in a vintage braiding and rope binding activity.

“Hook.” 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. $29.95/carload. Aurora Cineplex Parking Lot, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977. facebook.com.

Watch “Hook” on a 40-foot screen as you sit in your car, and you can have concessions delivered to you.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Fest. online shopping throughout September, entertainment, games and activities Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20. virtual event. suwaneefest.com.

The annual Suwanee Fest goes online this year with online shopping, entertainment, games and activities.

Lilburn Community Yard Sale. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Lilburn City Park Railroad Avenue parking lot, 130 Railroad Ave. NW, Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com.

Score some bargains at the Lilburn Community Yard Sale this Saturday. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

Groovin' on the Green. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. https://tockify.com/city.of.loganville.

The sounds of the ’80s return via Electric Avenue, a six-member group that brings back the era of big hair and synthesizers.

Patio Paint & Sip in The Hudgens' Sculpture Garden. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Bldg. 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002, ext. 214. facebook.com.

Bring your favorite snacks and beer or wine if you’d like as you create a masterpiece in the sculpture garden. Art supplies are provided, and instructors will guide you through the process.