Everyone’s Irish at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in Midtown

Atlanta residents and visitors won’t have to head to Savannah, New York, Boston or another city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in a big way.
You’ll be able to get your Irish on at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, which originated in 1858 and takes place this year from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday in Midtown. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more.
If you have a group and would like to participate in the parade, you’re welcome to apply online. All units must be appropriate for a family-friendly event.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift
The parade travels through Midtown on Peachtree Street, rain or shine. Organizers encourage spectators to arrive by 11 a.m. to get a good viewing spot along the route. They also recommend taking MARTA and using either the Midtown or Arts Center stops, both of which are near the parade route.
The day’s festivities start with the Official 10th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade 5K, which starts at 9:45 a.m. in front of Fado Irish Pub on Peachtree Street and winds through Midtown and Piedmont Park before ending where it began. Registration is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the race, and you’ll be finished in time to enjoy a free beer (for participants age 21 and up) before the parade begins.
After the parade is over, head to Colony Square for more fun at Luck of the Square, the official postparade party on the plaza. It lasts from 1-3 p.m. and includes live music, festive swag, drinks and more.
For more information: 770-805-8015 or atlantastpats.com.
