Everyone’s Irish at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade in Midtown

Atlanta residents and visitors won’t have to head to Savannah, New York, Boston or another city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend in a big way.

You’ll be able to get your Irish on at the annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade, which originated in 1858 and takes place this year from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday in Midtown. Everyone is encouraged to be Irish for the day as they watch the parade, which is filled with floats, bands, bagpipe and drum corps, dancers, clowns, drill teams and more.

If you have a group and would like to participate in the parade, you’re welcome to apply online. All units must be appropriate for a family-friendly event.