Midtown roads to close for Atlanta St. Patrick’s parade

Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s parade, celebrating the Irish holiday since 1858, will gallivant along Peachtree Street in Midtown on Saturday.
The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. The parade ends at around 1:30 p.m., after which Luck of the Square begins at Colony Square. The official post-parade party runs from 1-3 p.m. and includes live music, festive swag, drinks and more.
Motorists should be aware that nearby streets will shut down as the neighborhood goes green.
Staggered road closures will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. along Peachtree Street from Beverly Road to 3rd Street.
Portions of several side streets will be closed where they intersect with Peachtree Street along the parade route. Those partial closures, which include 17th through 3rd streets, will take place at intervals throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Parade-goers can get to the celebrations from the Midtown and Arts Center MARTA stations.
Those driving to the event can park at several nearby decks:
- Colony Square parking deck on 14th Street
- Campanile parking deck on Juniper Street
- Proscenium parking deck on Crescent Street
- Promenade II parking deck on 15th Street
- 1,000-space deck on the corner of West Peachtree and 10th streets
The parade features floats, bands, bagpipes, dancers, drill teams, and, of course, shamrock accessories and green attire.
Irish Olympic athlete Susan Smith-Walsh, who has lived in Atlanta for 25 years, will serve as the grand marshal.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade/Faith Swift
