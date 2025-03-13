Midtown roads to close for Atlanta St. Patrick’s parade

Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s parade, celebrating the Irish holiday since 1858, will gallivant along Peachtree Street in Midtown on Saturday.

The parade begins at noon at the corner of 15th and Peachtree streets and will continue south along Peachtree to 5th Street. The parade ends at around 1:30 p.m., after which Luck of the Square begins at Colony Square. The official post-parade party runs from 1-3 p.m. and includes live music, festive swag, drinks and more.

Motorists should be aware that nearby streets will shut down as the neighborhood goes green.