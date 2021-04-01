Easter Egg Hunts: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Art Blooms. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 2, continuing on weekends. General admission $10, seniors age 65 and up $8; youth age 3-17 (with family), military and university students $5; kids 2 and younger and members free. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248. smithgilbertgardens.com.

See selected pieces from the Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection as you’re surrounded by over 10,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns. Art ambassadors will share information about the artists and sculptures.

“Middletown.” Streams through Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. $35. filmed at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta, in 2020. 770-293-0080. overture.plus.

Stream this story of two couples as they endure the rollercoaster of life together. Sandy Duncan, Didi Conn, Donny Most and Adrian Zmed star.

Toy Swap Meet. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free admission, $10 for a table. Parking lot of Treasure Hunt Antique Mall, 3217 New MacLand Road, Powder Springs. m.facebook.com.

Set up a table to sell your toys from the ’60s to the present or shop for GI Joe figures, Transformers, comics and more. Masks are requested.

DeKalb

Drive-Thru Easter Egg & Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza. Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free. Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-371-3643. dekalbcountyga.gov.

Bring kids in kindergarten to fifth grade to have fun with a drive-by scavenger hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

Family Fun Easter Weekend. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 3 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Free. Stone Mountain Mall, 5615 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain. 404-963-6087. Register at eventbrite.com.

Meet the Easter Bunny from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday and enjoy an Easter egg hunt, egg coloring, free haircuts and more on Sunday.

Mindfulness and Mental Wellbeing. 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 2. $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Practice mindfulness as you learn techniques to reduce stress, decrease anxiety and improve overall wellbeing. Dress comfortably for easy movement and bring a water bottle. Masks are required.

Tucker Annual Egg Hunt. 9 a.m.-noon. Sunday, April 4. Free. Fitzgerald Park, 4877 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. facebook.com.

Kids ranging from toddlers to 12-year-olds can hunt for 7,000 eggs across several fields. Times and fields differ by age group, so check the Facebook page to see when to arrive. Masks are required, and temperature checks will be taken when you arrive.

North Fulton

Spring Native Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. Free admission to the garden area. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Buy native plants for your garden with the help of horticulturalists and knowledgeable volunteers who can answer your questions. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing, and masks are recommended.

“Aladdin.” 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 3. $30. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232. eventbrite.com.

Enjoy a live, socially distanced performance of “Aladdin” that’s enjoyable for guests of all ages. Masks are required, and temperature checks will be conducted.

Dino Egg Hunt. 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4. Free. Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 400 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsga.gov.

This egg hunt is designed for children with physical and developmental disabilities. It will be monitored for safety and includes an area to accommodate children in wheelchairs. Reservations are required to ensure social distancing.

Jazz Fusion Guitarist Chris Blackwell. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Listen to live music from Atlanta-based guitarist, songwriter, producer and studio musician Chris Blackwell.

Gwinnett

Norcross Easter Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Free. starts at One Heart Church, 706 N. Peachtree St., Norcross. facebook.com.

Dress in a fun Easter hat and clothes or decorate bikes and strollers as you join a parade following N. Peachtree Street into town following the trolley with the Easter Bunny on it. Then join a leisurely hunt around town with treats and specials for kids and adults.

“Beauty and the Beast.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3. $29-$52. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464. Infiniteenergycenter.com.

Join Gwinnett Ballet Theatre and Sugarloaf Youth Ballet for their production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Face masks and social distancing are recommended.

Easter Festival. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. April 4. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 770-963-4858. praisecommunitychurch.cc.

Hunt for Easter eggs, play games, sample some food truck goodies and more.

Grayson Community Easter Egg Extravaganza. 10 a.m.-noon (times staggered for age groups). Saturday, April 3. Free. 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. facebook.com.

Bring kids ranging from little ones to fifth graders to hunt and find Easter eggs.