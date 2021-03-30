Spend spring break at Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary

Jonathan Ordway is OK with fewer people on the grounds, he told the AJC’s Rodney Ho last year.

“I want it to be an enjoyable experience,” he said. “The crowds are good. I don’t want this to be Six Flags. I want people to leave here feeling calmer and better than when you came in.”

Admission costs $8 for ages 13-64; $17 for military and those 65 and older; and $12 for ages 3-12.

If you enjoy your visit, the sanctuary sells annual memberships for $50 per person or $150 for a family of two adults and two children. Each additional child is $30. Annual passes can be bought in the sanctuary’s gift shop.