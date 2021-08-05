Dino Stroll and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Caption Animatronic dinosaurs move and make sounds at the Dino Stroll at Cobb Galleria Centre. Credit: From dinostroll.com Credit: From dinostroll.com

Dino Stroll

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. General admission $25, free for children under 2, military personnel and veterans (with military ID or papers). Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Bigticket.com.

Get up close and personal with nearly 75 life-like animatronic reptiles, dinosaurs and other creatures.

Outdoor Movie

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $20 per car. Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. cobbcounty.org.

Register online and take the family out to see “Abominable,” which tells the story of a teenage girl and her two friends who try to reunite a Yeti with his family.

Wade Ford Concert Series: Boney James with Average White Band

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $45 and up. Mable House Complex Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Rd., Mableton. 770-819-3285. Mablehouse.org.

Enjoy music from saxophonist, songwriter and record producer Boney James, a four-time Grammy nominee.

DeKalb

Decatur DeKalb 4 Miler

7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $20 for nonmembers, free for Atlanta Track Club members. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. atlantatrackclub.org.

Race through beautiful Decatur neighborhoods at this Atlanta Track Club Grand Prix Series event.

Brookhaven Restaurant Week

Continues Friday, Aug. 6-Sunday, Aug. 8. various participating restaurant locations. Explorebrookhaven.com.

Visit one of your favorite Brookhaven restaurants or discover a new one during the town’s inaugural Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course dinner menu for $20-$55, and some will offer a three-course lunch for $15-$30 (not including drink, tax and tip).

Caption Pet adoptions are free at the DeKalb County Animal Services Shelter this Sunday. Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

National Friendship Day Pet Adoption

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. DeKalb County Animal Services Shelter, 845 Camp Rd., Decatur. 678-469-8675. Dekalbanimalservices.com.

What better way to celebrate National Friendship Day than to adopt a new pal from the animal shelter? Fees are waived on this day, and all animals adopted will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no charge.

Mark Miller with Surrender Hill

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $10 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. eddiesattic.com.

Listen to music from Americana/country singer-songwriter Mark Miller and the Americana duo Surrender Hill.

North Fulton

The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza

1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. $10 general admission, $25 VIP. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-744-5750. Atlantaweddingconnection.com.

Meet with all the wedding pros you’ll need for your special day, including photographers and caterers.

Caption Country music star Miranda Lambert brings her Wildcard Tour to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Credit: From livenation.com Credit: From livenation.com

Miranda Lambert

7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. $42 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-3009. livenation.com.

See country star Miranda Lambert as she stops in Alpharetta on her Wildcard Tour, where she’s joined by Matt Stell, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean.

Sundays on the River Concert

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell. 770-992-2055. Chattnaturecenter.org.

Join Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Kevin Bales, vocalist Keri Johnsrud and their quartet for “Beyond the Neighborhood: the Music of Fred Rogers.”

Back-to-School Dinner Table

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $50. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Rd., Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. Eventbrite.com.

Take a hands-on cooking class to learn some quick, simple meals that are perfect for school nights.

Gwinnett

Show Me Your Hustle 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. $35. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. runsignup.com.

Run or walk a 5K with fitness stations along the way and stay for an after-race celebration. The 5K benefits the Gwinnett Co-op Food Bank.

Flicks on the Bricks

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Duluth Town Green festival center stage, 3578 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434. Duluthga.net.

Watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” along with themed entertainment.

Caption Trains, antique trucks and tractors and other vehicles will be displayed at the Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth. Credit: From trainmuseum.org Credit: From trainmuseum.org

Trains, Trucks & Tractors

10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. $12-$18. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. Trainmuseum.org.

Visit the Southeastern Railway Museum to see trains and antique trucks and tractors as well as other vehicles. Food trucks will be on hand for several hours each day, and music will be performed daily from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Social distancing is encouraged, and guests age 5 and up should follow CDC guidelines on wearing a mask.

Aurora Comedy Nights: Mike Albanese

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. $14 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Get some laughs with Mike Albanese, who appears on BET’s “The Game,” along with Vas Sanchez and Jen Smith. Masks are required when you’re not eating or drinking.