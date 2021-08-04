Atlanta rapper 21 Savage gives school supplies to thousands in Decatur

Grammy Award winning rapper 21 Savage held his sixth annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” on Sunday, providing school supplies to thousands of kids and families.
Presented by his Leading by Example Foundation, the giveaway came on the heels of his Bank Account at Home campaign, a partnership with Chime to share smart money tips and scholarship opportunities with families across the country.
Although the event was held in the Decatur neighborhood where the rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, once lived, any DeKalb County student was eligible for free supplies.
In addition to backpacks and notebooks, students and families received headphones, uniforms and shoes.
While following COVID-19 safety guidelines, the event featured barbecue, cotton candy, popcorn, Twice as Nice Italian Ice, two game trucks, two bounce houses and an inflatable basketball goal.
The artist’s Leading By Example Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation created to spearhead his philanthropic endeavors. Using the single “Bank Account” from his “Issa Album,” 21 Savage, in partnership with Get Schooled, launched the “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign to create social awareness around financial literacy.
The campaign encourages youth to understand the basics of managing money, opening bank accounts and saving for college. Through his Leading By Example Foundation, the rapper has granted $21K in scholarship by opening 21 bank accounts for teens and students.
The back to school drive was sponsored by Chime, Juma.org, Amazon Music and Reebok, and in partnership with Momma Flystyle, Dekalb County and Cosmopolitan Night Club.