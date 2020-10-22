Costume contests and ghost tours: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Voter Q&A. Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25, ongoing. online program from the Cobb County Public Library System. cobbcat.org.

Join the Cobb County Public Library System for a conversation with Janine Eveler, the Cobb County Director of Elections and Registration. You’ll be able to learn about early voting, requesting absentee ballots and what to expect on election day.

Kevin Chambers: Alegoria. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Adults $8, Students 6-18 with ID and seniors 65 and up $5, members and children under 6 free. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

View a selection of Atlanta-based artist Kevin Chambers' figurative bronze cast sculptures along with complementary drawings and other pieces.

DeKalb

Ghostly Gatherings. 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. members $10 members, non-members $20. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Check out the outdoor experience Woodland Spirits as well as indoor exhibits including “Amazing Animals: The Machine Inside.” Add a Fernbank Forest Night Walk to your ticket for $7.

Dunwoody Nature Artist Market. Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25 and continuing daily. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. etsy.com.

Browse through local original art available for sale online and choose a piece to purchase. A portion of the sale price will benefit Dunwoody Nature Center.

Dine Out with the Painted Picnic Table Project. various Dunwoody restaurants. dunwoodyga.gov.

Participating Dunwoody restaurants have added or expanded outdoor dining with creatively painted picnic tables. Browse your options on a printable map or download the city of Dunwoody app, and if you take and share a photo of you at one of the tables, you’ll receive a limited edition T-shirt.

North Fulton

Mega Awesome Costume Party on the Lawn. 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Free. North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-892-5000. northpoint.org.

Bring the kids (5th grade and younger) in non-scary costumes to enjoy an interactive show, games, prizes and more. Masks and reservations are required.

Movies at Newtown Park. gates open at 6:45 p.m., movie starts at dusk. Friday, Oct. 23. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. johnscreekga.gov.

Come early for an inflatable moonwalk, face painting, children’s activities, music and more and stay to watch “The Addams Family.”

Bar & Bat Mitzvah Expo. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, other dates and times through Thursday, Oct. 29. Free. virtual event. atlantamitzvahconnection.com.

Learn what’s new in Mitzvahs, from invitations to celebrations. You can also sign up to pick up vendor gifts curbside at The Hotel at Avalon.

Roswell Arts Fund Pop Up Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. $80-$140 for a space for up to four people. From the Earth Brewing Company, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. roswellartsfund.org.

Singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett will perform with his band. Parking lot spaces are used as box seats, and masks must be worn when you’re outside your box seat. Social distancing will be observed.

Gwinnett

Train or Treat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Adults $18, seniors age 65 and up $15, children age 2-12 $12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. train-museum.org.

Trick or treat at decorated stations throughout the museum, compete in a costume contest, ride the trains and more.

Scary Night Climb. 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. or 8 p.m. start times. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. $39. Treetop Quest Gwinnett, 2020 Clean Water Drive, Buford. 404-277-6113. treetopquest.com.

Take a nighttime excursion in the forest at this aerial adventure park, where your trip will be guided by your headlamp and the moonlight.

Lawrenceville Ghost Tours. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24. Adults from $20, children from $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tours begin and end at Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Explore Lawrenceville in a 90-minute tour to learn about some of the town’s most haunting events.

“No Laughing Matter.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23-Sunday, Oct. 25. $12 for live events, $20 for pay-per-view access starting Friday, Oct. 23. Lionheart Theatre Company, 10 College St., Norcross. lionhearttheatre.org.

This on-stage radio comedy tells the adventures of H.R. Maddox from the Annals of Human Resources Management.