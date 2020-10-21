Avalon’s Drive-In Live concludes with Halloween-theme this month

No walk-ins are allowed and concertgoers must be inside their vehicles with a ticket for admission. Although guests are welcome to sit in a chair outside of their vehicle, Avalon requests that they sit on the driver’s side of the car to maintain social distance. Also on hand to help enforce social distancing will be Avalon Security & Alpharetta Police Department, with officers preventing any gathering by the stage.

It’s also recommended attendees wear a mask while on the property in the interest of safety. If guests don’t have one, complimentary face coverings will be available.

Tickets for the final Drive-In Live concert go on sale Monday, Oct. 26. The cost is $25 per car and the parking lot opens at 5 p.m. Parking spots will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis. While attendees have fun boo-gieing at the spook-filled event, they can know that 100% of ticket proceeds will go to a good cause. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, a nonprofit with the mission of recruiting volunteers to mentor children facing adversity.

Drive-In Live at Avalon

6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Avalon (the surface parking lot in front of Ted’s Montana Grill)

400 Avalon Boulevard

Alpharetta

$25 per car to attend (6 passengers maximum per vehicle); varying costs of food and drink