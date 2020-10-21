Avalon’s Drive-In Live concludes with Halloween-theme this month

Sport your scariest costumes and give your car a frightening makeover for the final, socially distanced Drive-In Live concert series in Alpharetta.
The soiree, which kicked off earlier this fall, will conclude just before Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30. Concertgoers are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. show in festive gear to have the chance to pull special prizes from the Witches Cauldron. Inside the pot, items including Avalon gift cards, treats and swag await.
“You & your family are invited to safely kick back and enjoy an evening of live music at Avalon. Guests will drive into the parking lot in front of Ted’s Montana Grill where they will be directed to their concert viewing space to set up and enjoy the show!” the event description said. “Select restaurants will be offering pre-ordered meals for pick-up so that you can experience all of the ambiance of Avalon, from the comfort of your cars.”
Restaurants offering the meals include Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Branch & Barrel, Cru Food & Wine Bar and True Food Kitchen. As patrons dance to live music from Atlanta dance and party band Bogey and the Viceroy, they can enjoy their meals while keeping a safe distance from others.
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, organizers have made safety a priority in other ways, too.
No walk-ins are allowed and concertgoers must be inside their vehicles with a ticket for admission. Although guests are welcome to sit in a chair outside of their vehicle, Avalon requests that they sit on the driver’s side of the car to maintain social distance. Also on hand to help enforce social distancing will be Avalon Security & Alpharetta Police Department, with officers preventing any gathering by the stage.
It’s also recommended attendees wear a mask while on the property in the interest of safety. If guests don’t have one, complimentary face coverings will be available.
Tickets for the final Drive-In Live concert go on sale Monday, Oct. 26. The cost is $25 per car and the parking lot opens at 5 p.m. Parking spots will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis. While attendees have fun boo-gieing at the spook-filled event, they can know that 100% of ticket proceeds will go to a good cause. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, a nonprofit with the mission of recruiting volunteers to mentor children facing adversity.
6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
Avalon (the surface parking lot in front of Ted’s Montana Grill)
400 Avalon Boulevard
Alpharetta
$25 per car to attend (6 passengers maximum per vehicle); varying costs of food and drink