Famous Atlanta design duo to debut Alpharetta pop-up shop for holidays

Shoppers, who can visit Avalon knowing COVID-19 safety precautions are in place for standard and holiday events, can visit the flash retail store through the end of the year.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Avalon’s leasing team has experienced strong development, according to the press release. The north Fulton mixed-use destination’s developer and manager North American Properties (NAP) has seen vast success in deploying pop-up retail strategies that offer new guest experiences. That strategy has led NAP to launch the first Holiday Market at Avalon, a six-week pop-up market featuring a one-of-a-kind mix of local makers and merchants.

“At Avalon, we’ve curated a retail experience unlike anything in the region, but we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce something new that we know will resonate with the Alpharetta community,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP in a statement. “Sid & Ann’s Pop-Up Shop is the perfect complement to our existing lineup of best-in-class brands, and will undoubtedly enhance holiday shopping at Avalon this year.”

The holiday season will also be taking safety into account through NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together. Precautions include increased sanitation procedures in all common areas and on high touch surfaces and sidewalks turned into one-way streets to lessen pedestrian interactions.