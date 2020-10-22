Famous Atlanta design duo to debut Alpharetta pop-up shop for holidays

Alpharetta residents won’t be short on holiday shopping options thanks to a new pop-up concept coming to Avalon next month.
Renowned Atlanta design duo Sid and Ann Mashburn are heading to the mixed-use development with their first temporary retail store opening Nov. 6.
Sid and Ann’s holiday store will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space near Sephora and Cafe Intermezzo. It will feature the best of the pair’s designed-and-produced clothing, giving shoppers a mix of items including the designers’ favorite classic, iconic and hard-to-find pieces. Each week, Sid and Ann will spend time in the shop and give design and style insight to Avalon’s shoppers.
“This is the first time we’ve ever opened a space in Atlanta outside of our West Midtown Flagship, so this is a big deal for us. We’ve been longtime admirers of Avalon and the special sense of community that’s been built there, and we are excited to be part of that energy this holiday season,” Sid and Ann Mashburn said in a press release.
The pop-up will reflect what the Mashburns are known for: their ability to combine their men’s and women’s stores in welcoming and inspiring places, featuring their mix of classic and modern styles. In the store, this will be on display through details such as vintage Turkish rugs, a ping pong table and mood boards to name a few.
Shoppers, who can visit Avalon knowing COVID-19 safety precautions are in place for standard and holiday events, can visit the flash retail store through the end of the year.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Avalon’s leasing team has experienced strong development, according to the press release. The north Fulton mixed-use destination’s developer and manager North American Properties (NAP) has seen vast success in deploying pop-up retail strategies that offer new guest experiences. That strategy has led NAP to launch the first Holiday Market at Avalon, a six-week pop-up market featuring a one-of-a-kind mix of local makers and merchants.
“At Avalon, we’ve curated a retail experience unlike anything in the region, but we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce something new that we know will resonate with the Alpharetta community,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing at NAP in a statement. “Sid & Ann’s Pop-Up Shop is the perfect complement to our existing lineup of best-in-class brands, and will undoubtedly enhance holiday shopping at Avalon this year.”
The holiday season will also be taking safety into account through NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together. Precautions include increased sanitation procedures in all common areas and on high touch surfaces and sidewalks turned into one-way streets to lessen pedestrian interactions.