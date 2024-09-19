Taylor Swift at Chiefs games ‘should never take away from football,’ Mike Tirico says

During the 2023 season, when Swift regularly attended Chiefs games, social media both obsessed over and criticized the amount of screen time dedicated to the singer. While it is widely accepted that her presence at NFL games brought in a new audience, backlash surrounding how much she was on the broadcast was refuted by New York Times reporter Benjamin Hoffman.

“The reality is Ms. Swift typically being onscreen for less than 25 seconds over the course of broadcasts that run longer than three hours, with her name rarely being mentioned,” Hoffman wrote in January.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said in an interview with Us Weekly that Swift is a draw for new fans and hoped Swift would be “around the game for a long time,” adding, “if she wants to be here (for Chiefs-Falcons), I’m sure she has the logistical means to make that happen.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris added: “I knew this question was coming up. I haven’t seen them. We have a short week. I haven’t come home. I don’t think my daughter is a Swiftie anymore. I don’t think she likes Swift. She said something in passing. She’s only eight. Don’t attack her. I’m not sure she’s a Swifite. She’s only eight years old, so I’m not sure. I’ll have to recap that later.”

The Falcons, coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, host the Chiefs Sunday at 8:20 p.m.