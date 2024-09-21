Sports

A look at how Travis Kelce’s statistics stack up when Taylor Swift is in attendance

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with his girlfriend, musician Taylor Swift, after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with his girlfriend, musician Taylor Swift, after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS)
By Connor Riley
31 minutes ago

By just about every measure, Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all-time. He ranks fourth in receiving yards and receptions by a tight end in the history of the NFL, all while playing significantly fewer games than those ahead of him.

“He’s an alien,” Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s unique. He’s a freak. You can’t necessarily go and draw his routes up on a card. You can’t draw his routes up on a piece of paper. I’m not even sure what his routes are.”

In addition to being one of the best players in the league, he is also one of the most famous. While Kelce has always been a standout tight end, dating Taylor Swift has elevated his notoriety to another level.

Swift has been present for both of the Chiefs’ first two games this season.

While the Chiefs won both of the games, Kelce’s activity has been lower than expected. He caught just 3 passes for 34 yards against Baltimore to start the season. Then last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce had just one reception for 5 yards. It was the first time since the 2018 season opener that Kelce had fewer than 3 receptions in a game.

Prior to the 2024 season, how has Kelce performed with Swift in attendance of the games?

ExploreTaylor Swift at Chiefs games ‘should never take away from football,’ Mike Tirico says

Travis Kelce stats against Falcons, with Taylor Swift in stands

From the first game she attended against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 season, Kelce averaged 6.2 receptions for 72.5 yards in games in which Swift was present. In the 15 games Swift has attended, Kelce scored 5 touchdowns.

By comparison, Kelce averages 5.5 receptions for 45.1 yards in the games Swift did not attend. In the 7 games Swift has not been present for since the start of the 2023 season, Kelce has 3 touchdowns.

In his career, Kelce averages 5.6 receptions per game for 70.6 yards per game. In two games against the Falcons (2016 and 2020), Kelce has combined for 15 receptions and 238 yards.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance Sunday?

It is not yet known if Swift will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s game. But starting with the 2023 Bears game, Swift has been in attendance for every Sunday Night Football game that Kelce has played in.

The Chiefs-Falcons game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
