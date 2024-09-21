Swift has been present for both of the Chiefs’ first two games this season.

While the Chiefs won both of the games, Kelce’s activity has been lower than expected. He caught just 3 passes for 34 yards against Baltimore to start the season. Then last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kelce had just one reception for 5 yards. It was the first time since the 2018 season opener that Kelce had fewer than 3 receptions in a game.

Prior to the 2024 season, how has Kelce performed with Swift in attendance of the games?

Travis Kelce stats against Falcons, with Taylor Swift in stands

From the first game she attended against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 season, Kelce averaged 6.2 receptions for 72.5 yards in games in which Swift was present. In the 15 games Swift has attended, Kelce scored 5 touchdowns.

By comparison, Kelce averages 5.5 receptions for 45.1 yards in the games Swift did not attend. In the 7 games Swift has not been present for since the start of the 2023 season, Kelce has 3 touchdowns.

In his career, Kelce averages 5.6 receptions per game for 70.6 yards per game. In two games against the Falcons (2016 and 2020), Kelce has combined for 15 receptions and 238 yards.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance Sunday?

It is not yet known if Swift will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Sunday’s game. But starting with the 2023 Bears game, Swift has been in attendance for every Sunday Night Football game that Kelce has played in.

The Chiefs-Falcons game is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC.