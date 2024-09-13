Breaking: Prosecutor won’t charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump Georgia election case
Falcons host Apalachee High School football players at practice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
57 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — A week after a school shooting at Apalachee High School, the Falcons hosted the football team at practice Friday.

The Falcons (0-1) are preparing to play the Eagles (1-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The high school team watched practice from the sideline.

There was a shooting Sept. 4 that killed four people, including one of the assistant football coaches, at the high school, which is located in Winder. Nine other victims were sent to the hospital.

Before playing the Steelers on Sunday, the Falcons wore Apalachee Wildcats T-shirts during their warm-ups, and a moment of silence was held before kickoff to honor the victims and those traumatized by the shooting.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“It definitely meant a lot,” said Grady Jarrett about wearing the T-shirts. “I played Apalachee when I was in high school. I can’t remember what year it was.”

Jarrett played at Rockdale County High before going on to star at Clemson.

Since the tragedy, there have been heightening discussions around the state about ways to control gun violence.

Apalachee High School is 22.7 miles from the Falcons’ training facilities.

