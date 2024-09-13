Falcons host Apalachee High School football players at practice

There was a shooting Sept. 4 that killed four people, including one of the assistant football coaches, at the high school, which is located in Winder. Nine other victims were sent to the hospital.

Before playing the Steelers on Sunday, the Falcons wore Apalachee Wildcats T-shirts during their warm-ups, and a moment of silence was held before kickoff to honor the victims and those traumatized by the shooting.

“It definitely meant a lot,” said Grady Jarrett about wearing the T-shirts. “I played Apalachee when I was in high school. I can’t remember what year it was.”

Jarrett played at Rockdale County High before going on to star at Clemson.

Since the tragedy, there have been heightening discussions around the state about ways to control gun violence.

Apalachee High School is 22.7 miles from the Falcons’ training facilities.